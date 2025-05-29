Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why have so few atrocities ever been recognised as genocide?

By James Sweeney, Professor, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
An intense argument is raging over whether what has been happening in Gaza since October 2023 is an act of genocide. It is the subject of a case being heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which South Africa has accused Israel of committing acts of genocide. The case began in December 2023 but the ICJ has yet to reach a judgment.

The reason the issue is so controversial is that the word “genocide” holds so much power. To be accused of it is to be accused of what is considered in international law to be the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Salt Path taps into a long history of searching for healing on England’s south-west coast
~ Rise of the Zombie Bugs takes readers on a jaw-dropping tour of the parasite world
~ Why are the US and Israel not on the same page over how to deal with Iran? Expert Q&A
~ Mohamed Lakhdar-Hamina put African cinema on the map with his bold, political films about Algeria
~ Nato faces a make-or-break decision about how to protect Europe and its future in next few weeks
~ The American mass exodus to Canada amid Trump 2.0 has yet to materialize
~ Waiting for Godot has been translated into Afrikaans: what took so long
~ Choosing to be an orphan: for some Kenyan families it’s a strategy for survival
~ Mbare Art Space: a colonial beer hall in Zimbabwe has become a vibrant arts centre
~ The UK government is considering mandatory chemical castration for sex offenders – it’s an ethical and legal minefield
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter