Human Rights Observatory

Waiting for Godot has been translated into Afrikaans: what took so long

By Rick de Villiers, Associate professor, University of the Free State
A certain amount of political baggage had to be shaken off before such a feat could be realised – not just in the right words, but in the right spirit.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
