Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Choosing to be an orphan: for some Kenyan families it’s a strategy for survival

By Andreana Prichard, Associate Professor of Honors and African History, University of Oklahoma
In the world of international child development and orphan care, it’s not uncommon for children with families to declare themselves orphans. In fact, this practice can be traced back to precolonial times in Kenya.

Andreana Prichard has done research on the practice in Kenya. We asked her to share her insights into it.

Why do some people in Kenya assume the identity of ‘orphan’?


We often think of “orphans” as children who have lost both parents and who…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
