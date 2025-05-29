Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 16th-century Chinese writer spoke of workplace burnout, leaving a blueprint for radical acts of rest

By Jason Wang, Postdoctoral Fellow, Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre, Toronto Metropolitan University
Xiao He, Master's student, Department of East Asian Studies, University of Toronto
Four centuries ago, Ming Dynasty scholar and poet Yuan Hongdao wrote essays which reflected on the workplace. Yuan’s reflections resonate with today’s modern burnout with uncanny urgency.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
