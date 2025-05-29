Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: no reprieve from heat this decade as globally agreed 1.5°C limit looms

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Temperature limits the world agreed to avoid are looming into view.

The global temperature has been 1.5°C hotter than the pre-industrial average for almost two years now. The reason, overwhelmingly, is that greenhouse gas emissions are at record highs from the burning of fossil fuels and forests.

In a new analysis, the World Meteorological Organization has predicted that global average warming will remain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
