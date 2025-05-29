Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A gonorrhoea vaccine will soon be available in the UK – here’s how it works to protect against the STI

By Bharat Pankhania, Senior Clinical Lecturer, Biomedical Sciences, University of Exeter
A vaccine targeting gonorrhoea will soon be rolled out on the NHS. This will make England and Wales the first two countries in the world to offer such a programme.

This move comes amid a sharp rise in gonorrhoea cases in England and increasing concern about antibiotic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Salt Path taps into a long history of searching for healing on England’s south-west coast
~ Rise of the Zombie Bugs takes readers on a jaw-dropping tour of the parasite world
~ Why are the US and Israel not on the same page over how to deal with Iran? Expert Q&A
~ Mohamed Lakhdar-Hamina put African cinema on the map with his bold, political films about Algeria
~ Nato faces a make-or-break decision about how to protect Europe and its future in next few weeks
~ The American mass exodus to Canada amid Trump 2.0 has yet to materialize
~ Why have so few atrocities ever been recognised as genocide?
~ Waiting for Godot has been translated into Afrikaans: what took so long
~ Choosing to be an orphan: for some Kenyan families it’s a strategy for survival
~ Mbare Art Space: a colonial beer hall in Zimbabwe has become a vibrant arts centre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter