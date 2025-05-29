Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things new parents should know about their baby’s sleep

By Helen L. Ball, Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Durham Inancy & Sleep Centre (DISC), Durham University
Why won’t my baby sleep at night? It’s one of the most common – and exhausting – questions new parents ask. You’ve fed them, changed them, rocked them, cuddled them but still, they wake again. And again. And again.

Baby humans are born utterly helpless – unable to walk, grip, or regulate their own systems. From the very beginning, they are biologically wired to stay close to a caregiver, relying on your body for warmth, safety, food and reassurance. Their sleep, feeding and waking patterns aren’t disordered – they’re designed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Salt Path taps into a long history of searching for healing on England’s south-west coast
~ Rise of the Zombie Bugs takes readers on a jaw-dropping tour of the parasite world
~ Why are the US and Israel not on the same page over how to deal with Iran? Expert Q&A
~ Mohamed Lakhdar-Hamina put African cinema on the map with his bold, political films about Algeria
~ Nato faces a make-or-break decision about how to protect Europe and its future in next few weeks
~ The American mass exodus to Canada amid Trump 2.0 has yet to materialize
~ Why have so few atrocities ever been recognised as genocide?
~ Waiting for Godot has been translated into Afrikaans: what took so long
~ Choosing to be an orphan: for some Kenyan families it’s a strategy for survival
~ Mbare Art Space: a colonial beer hall in Zimbabwe has become a vibrant arts centre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter