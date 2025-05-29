Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The anatomy of a smile: how to spot a fake from the real thing

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
You’ve probably heard the claim that it takes more muscles to frown than to smile. It’s usually framed as a feel-good reason to turn your frown upside down – less effort, more joy. But anatomically, the numbers don’t quite add up.

We’ve all seen it – the smile that doesn’t quite reach the eyes. From awkward family photos to strained workplace pleasantries, our brains often detect that something is off long before we consciously realise why.

But what is it about a smile that makes it feel sincere — or fake? The answer lies in a surprising blend of facial anatomy, neurology…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kyrgyzstan: Detention of Kloop media staff intensifies crackdown on independent journalism
~ How trafficked American guns fuel Mexico’s cartel violence – podcast
~ More Colorado workplaces are becoming safe places for employees in recovery
~ There’s no evidence work requirements for Medicaid recipients will boost employment, but they are a key piece of Republican spending bill
~ What Peru’s Virgen de la Puerta represents about unity and inclusion
~ Weaponized storytelling: How AI is helping researchers sniff out disinformation campaigns
~ The rise and fall – and rise again – of white-tailed deer
~ Like today’s selfie-takers, Walt Whitman used photography to curate his image – but ended up more lost than found
~ Beyond the backlash: What evidence shows about the economic impact of DEI
~ Trump’s white genocide claims about South Africa have deep roots in American history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter