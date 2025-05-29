More Colorado workplaces are becoming safe places for employees in recovery
By Liliana Tenney, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental & Occupational Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Olivia Zarella, Research Associate, Center for Health, Work & Environment, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
At Odie B’s, a sandwich shop in Denver, recovery from drug and alcohol use is part of daily operations.
“Seventy percent of our staff is active in recovery,” Cliff Blauvelt, co-owner of Odie B’s, said in a video testimonial. “We try to provide a safe space where people can feel comfortable.”
Blauvelt has struggled with alcohol use for more than 20 years. He co-owns Odie B’s with his wife, Cara Blauvelt.
One employee, Molly, said working at Odie B’s…
© The Conversation
