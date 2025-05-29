Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More Colorado workplaces are becoming safe places for employees in recovery

By Liliana Tenney, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental & Occupational Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Olivia Zarella, Research Associate, Center for Health, Work & Environment, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
At Odie B’s, a sandwich shop in Denver, recovery from drug and alcohol use is part of daily operations.

“Seventy percent of our staff is active in recovery,” Cliff Blauvelt, co-owner of Odie B’s, said in a video testimonial. “We try to provide a safe space where people can feel comfortable.”

Blauvelt has struggled with alcohol use for more than 20 years. He co-owns Odie B’s with his wife, Cara Blauvelt.

One employee, Molly, said working at Odie B’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kyrgyzstan: Detention of Kloop media staff intensifies crackdown on independent journalism
~ The anatomy of a smile: how to spot a fake from the real thing
~ How trafficked American guns fuel Mexico’s cartel violence – podcast
~ There’s no evidence work requirements for Medicaid recipients will boost employment, but they are a key piece of Republican spending bill
~ What Peru’s Virgen de la Puerta represents about unity and inclusion
~ Weaponized storytelling: How AI is helping researchers sniff out disinformation campaigns
~ The rise and fall – and rise again – of white-tailed deer
~ Like today’s selfie-takers, Walt Whitman used photography to curate his image – but ended up more lost than found
~ Beyond the backlash: What evidence shows about the economic impact of DEI
~ Trump’s white genocide claims about South Africa have deep roots in American history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter