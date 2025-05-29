Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond the backlash: What evidence shows about the economic impact of DEI

By Rodney Coates, Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, Miami University
From civil rights to corporate boardrooms, efforts to expand inclusion have long shaped American life. What does research show about the returns – and limits – of today’s DEI programs?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
