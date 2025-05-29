Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Champions League final 2025: a battle for glory against a backdrop of money and fashion

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of AfroEurasian Sport, EM Lyon Business School
Paul Widdop, Associate Professor of Sport Business, Manchester Metropolitan University
Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Science, Sports Analytics and AI, The University of Western Australia
The 2025 men’s Champions League final will end in triumph for either Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Milan. And whichever side wins, Uefa will no doubt claim that the tournament’s new format, involving more teams, more games and more fans, has been a success.

Not everyone will agree of course. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
