Grattan on Friday: Trump, tariffs and the Middle East are looming challenges for Albanese

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia these days receives invitations to big-league international conferences. And so Anthony Albanese will be off soon to the G7 meeting in Alberta, Canada, on June 15-17.

For the prime minister, what’s most important about this trip is not so much the conference itself, but his expected first meeting with US President Donald Trump, either on the sidelines of the G7 or in a visit to Washington while he’s in North America.

Nothing is locked in. But it's impossible to think such a meeting won't take place. The Australian PM certainly needs to have his first face-to-face…


© The Conversation -
