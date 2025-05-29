Tolerance.ca
Thailand: New Insurgent Attacks on Civilians Despite Pledge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thailand's commander of the 4th Army Region Lt. Gen. Paisan Nusang (C) and officials inspect the site of an insurgent attack outside the district office of Sungai Kolok in the southern Thailand province of Narathiwat on March 9, 2025.  © 2025 Madree Tohala/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok, May 29, 2025) – Separatist insurgents in Thailand’s southern border provinces should uphold their pledge and international legal obligations not to attack civilians, Human Rights Watch said today. Barisan Revolusi Nasional (National Revolutionary Front or BRN) insurgents…


