Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Renewed Fighting Threatens West Papua Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers fleeing fighting between the Indonesian military and the West Papuan militants to Sugapa, the capital of Intan Jaya regency. © 2025 Suara Papua (New York, May 29, 2025) – An escalation in fighting between Indonesian security forces and Papuan separatist armed groups in West Papua has seriously threatened the security of the largely Indigenous population, Human Rights Watch said today. All parties to the conflict are obligated to abide by international humanitarian law, also called the laws of war.The security forces’ military operations in the densely forested…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why we need testosterone products designed for women
~ New Australian data shows most of us have PFAS in our blood. How worried should we be?
~ Germany steps up to replace ‘unreliable’ US as guarantor of European security
~ Is Sudan’s war the reason for South Sudan’s economic crisis? What’s really going on with oil revenue
~ Grattan on Friday: Trump, tariffs and the Middle East are looming challenges for Albanese
~ Thailand: New Insurgent Attacks on Civilians Despite Pledge
~ A living, multimedia dictionary in the Nam Trik language: Lucy Tunubalá's project in Colombia
~ UNESCO expresses ‘utmost concern’ at the state of the Great Barrier Reef
~ Trump’s global trade plans are in disarray, after a US court ruling on ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs
~ Influencer Andrew Tate is charged with a raft of sex crimes. His followers will see him as the victim
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter