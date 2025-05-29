Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A living, multimedia dictionary in the Nam Trik language: Lucy Tunubalá's project in Colombia

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Lucy Tunubalá's project in the Totoró Indigenous Reserve, Colombia, seeks to expand the digital version of the Nam Trik-Spanish dictionary with new words, images, and audio.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UNESCO expresses ‘utmost concern’ at the state of the Great Barrier Reef
~ Trump’s global trade plans are in disarray, after a US court ruling on ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs
~ Influencer Andrew Tate is charged with a raft of sex crimes. His followers will see him as the victim
~ How the North West Shelf expansion risks further damage to Murujuga’s 50,000-year-old rock art
~ Labor gains Senate seats in Victoria and Queensland, and surges to a national 55.6–44.4 two-party margin
~ Amnesty International warns of devastating consequences as abrupt U.S. Foreign Aid cuts threaten human rights globally
~ From pledges to power: Key takeaways from the 2025 African Union-European Union Ministerial in Brussels
~ News Quiz: Week of May 26, 2025
~ After a chaotic 6 months, South Koreans will elect a new president – and hope for bold leadership
~ Parents of autistic children are stressed. Here’s what they want you to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter