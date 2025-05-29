Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO expresses ‘utmost concern’ at the state of the Great Barrier Reef

By Jon C. Day, Adjunct Principal Research Fellow, College of Science and Engineering, James Cook University
Scott F. Heron, UNESCO Chair on Climate Change Variability of Natural and Cultural Heritage and Professor in Physics, James Cook University
UNESCO’s comments confirm what experts already know: despite substantial money and effort, threats to the Great Barrier Reef aren’t going away.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
