Labor gains Senate seats in Victoria and Queensland, and surges to a national 55.6–44.4 two-party margin

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Buttons have been pressed to electronically distribute preferences for the Senate in Victoria, the ACT, Queensland and Western Australia. Labor gained a seat from the Liberals in Victoria, with the other two unchanged. I had a wrap of earlier button presses on Tuesday.

Six of the 12 senators for each state and all four territory senators were up for election on May 3. Changes in state senate representation are measured against…The Conversation


