Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International warns of devastating consequences as abrupt U.S. Foreign Aid cuts threaten human rights globally

By Amnesty International
The Trump administration’s abrupt, chaotic and sweeping suspension of U.S. foreign aid is placing millions of lives and human rights at risk across the globe. In its research briefing Lives at Risk, released today, Amnesty International examines how the cuts have halted critical programs across the globe, many of which provided essential health care, food security, shelter, […] The post Amnesty International warns of devastating consequences as abrupt U.S. Foreign Aid cuts threaten human rights globally appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From pledges to power: Key takeaways from the 2025 African Union-European Union Ministerial in Brussels
~ News Quiz: Week of May 26, 2025
~ After a chaotic 6 months, South Koreans will elect a new president – and hope for bold leadership
~ Parents of autistic children are stressed. Here’s what they want you to know
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Zoe McKenzie on everything that went wrong and whether a gender quota could help the Liberals
~ Sexual health info online is crucial for teens. Australia’s new tech codes may threaten their access
~ 30 years ago Australia confronted its Stolen Generation past – then the Howard government blew it
~ Can your cat recognise you by scent? New study shows it’s likely
~ Knife crime is common but difficult to investigate. Robots can help
~ 3 things to watch as South Koreans head toward the polls following turbulent political period
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter