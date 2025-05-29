Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a chaotic 6 months, South Koreans will elect a new president – and hope for bold leadership

By Alexander M. Hynd, Lecturer, Korean Politics/International Relations, The University of Melbourne
South Korea has been in turmoil since former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and was impeached. Can the next leader bring the country back together?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From pledges to power: Key takeaways from the 2025 African Union-European Union Ministerial in Brussels
~ News Quiz: Week of May 26, 2025
~ Parents of autistic children are stressed. Here’s what they want you to know
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Zoe McKenzie on everything that went wrong and whether a gender quota could help the Liberals
~ Sexual health info online is crucial for teens. Australia’s new tech codes may threaten their access
~ 30 years ago Australia confronted its Stolen Generation past – then the Howard government blew it
~ Can your cat recognise you by scent? New study shows it’s likely
~ Knife crime is common but difficult to investigate. Robots can help
~ 3 things to watch as South Koreans head toward the polls following turbulent political period
~ Sudden arrivals: NZ ambulance crews describe what it’s like when babies are born out of the blue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter