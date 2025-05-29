Sexual health info online is crucial for teens. Australia’s new tech codes may threaten their access
By Giselle Woodley, Lecturer and Research Fellow, Edith Cowan University
Kath Albury, Professor of Media and Communication and Associate Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making + Society, Swinburne University of Technology
Zahra Stardust, Lecturer in Digital Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Last week, organisations from Australia’s online industries submitted a final draft of new industry codes aimed at protecting children from “age-inappropriate content” to the eSafety commissioner.
The commissioner will now decide if the codes are appropriate to be implemented under the Online…
- Wednesday, May 28, 2025