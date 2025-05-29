Tolerance.ca
From pledges to power: Key takeaways from the 2025 African Union-European Union Ministerial in Brussels

By Adesewa Olofinko
As the European and African Unions prepare to meet, there’s a palpable sense that the nature of the partnership is evolving. Less about aid, more about alignment. Less about charity, more about choices.


