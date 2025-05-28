Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Knife crime is common but difficult to investigate. Robots can help

By Paola A. Magni, Associate Professor of Forensic Science, Murdoch University
Alasdair Dempsey, Associate Professor, Biomechanics and Sport Science, Murdoch University
Ian Dadour, Adjunct Professor, Medical, Molecular & Forensic Sciences, Murdoch University
Stevie Ziogos, PhD Candidate, Forensic Science, Murdoch University
The following article contains material that some readers might find distressing.

Around the world, knives are a popular weapon of choice among criminals. In Australia, for example, they are the most common weapon used in homicides. And in countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
