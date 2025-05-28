Knife crime is common but difficult to investigate. Robots can help
By Paola A. Magni, Associate Professor of Forensic Science, Murdoch University
Alasdair Dempsey, Associate Professor, Biomechanics and Sport Science, Murdoch University
Ian Dadour, Adjunct Professor, Medical, Molecular & Forensic Sciences, Murdoch University
Stevie Ziogos, PhD Candidate, Forensic Science, Murdoch University
The following article contains material that some readers might find distressing.
Around the world, knives are a popular weapon of choice among criminals. In Australia, for example, they are the most common weapon used in homicides. And in countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada,…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 28, 2025