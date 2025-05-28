Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PCOS affects 1 in 8 women worldwide, yet it’s often misunderstood. A name change might help

By Helena Teede, Director of Monash Centre for Health Research Implementation, Monash University
Chau Thien Tay (Jillian), Research Fellow, Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation, Monash University
Lorna Berry, Consumer Lead, Centre for Research Excellence in Women's Health in Reproductive Life, Monash University
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects one in eight women globally. However, this complex hormonal condition is under-researched and often misunderstood.

This is partly due to its name, which overemphasises “cysts” and the ovaries. In fact, you can have PCOS without cysts.

It can affect many parts of the body, not just the ovaries, leading to acne, excess body hair, changes in metabolism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
