PCOS affects 1 in 8 women worldwide, yet it’s often misunderstood. A name change might help
By Helena Teede, Director of Monash Centre for Health Research Implementation, Monash University
Chau Thien Tay (Jillian), Research Fellow, Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation, Monash University
Lorna Berry, Consumer Lead, Centre for Research Excellence in Women's Health in Reproductive Life, Monash University
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects one in eight women globally. However, this complex hormonal condition is under-researched and often misunderstood.
This is partly due to its name, which overemphasises “cysts” and the ovaries. In fact, you can have PCOS without cysts.
It can affect many parts of the body, not just the ovaries, leading to acne, excess body hair, changes in metabolism…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 28, 2025