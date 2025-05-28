Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Hockey night in Belfast: How Canada’s sport could be bridging longtime sectarian divides

By Eric Lepp, Assistant Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Waterloo
Ice hockey in Belfast is a spectator sport with no deep history on either side of the Protestant-Catholic conflict. It’s a neutral ground where fans from different backgrounds come together.The Conversation


