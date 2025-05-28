Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From soil to slugs to songbirds – how plastic is moving through ecosystems

By Emily Thrift, PhD Candidate and Doctoral Tutor in Ecology, University of Sussex
For many people, “plastic pollution” calls to mind pictures of turtles and other marine life drowning in single-use plastic bottles and discarded fishing nets. My own research looks at how the same story is playing out on land.

Plastics are increasingly found in small mammals, insects and the soil. But how it moves through these ecosystems – and the damage it might be doing – is still poorly understood.

My own research into this started during my masters degree. I wanted to find out if plastic pollution was affecting UK mammals – and the results were startling.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘My husband died in my arms’: Russian drone attacks on Ukrainians amount to crimes against humanity, UN investigators report
~ Hockey night in Belfast: How Canada’s sport could be bridging longtime sectarian divides
~ The Phoenician Scheme: a fun watch even though it’s the same journey in a different vehicle
~ Have sanctions against Russia backfired? What apartheid-era South Africa tells us about who may be profiting
~ Why Islamic State is expanding its operations in north-eastern Nigeria
~ What is AI slop? Why you are seeing more fake photos and videos in your social media feeds
~ Anxious over AI? One way to cope is by building your uniquely human skills
~ Ministerial Taskforce Should Speak Up on School-Related Sexual Violence
~ Media groups call for repeal of Samoa’s defamation law
~ Want an advanced AI assistant? Prepare for them to be all up in your business
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter