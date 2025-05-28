Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Islamic State is expanding its operations in north-eastern Nigeria

By Folahanmi Aina, Lecturer in Political Economy of Violence, Conflict and Development, SOAS, University of London
Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap), one of the most powerful global affiliates of the Islamic State jihadist organisation, is in the middle of its largest offensive against the Nigerian military in years.

The group has overrun security positions in Borno state, a region of north-east Nigeria, a dozen times in the past few…The Conversation


