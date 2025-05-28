Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ministerial Taskforce Should Speak Up on School-Related Sexual Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Secondary school girls in a classroom in a middle secondary school in Sédhiou, southern Senegal. Photo by Elin Martínez. © 2017 Human Rights Watch Every day, children are subjected to various forms of violence, including humiliating, degrading and deeply harmful acts, in and around schools, often by the very teachers and education personnel who should be protecting them. In many contexts, students and school staff see many of these abuses as normal, further cementing the impunity that surrounds them.On May 20, 2025, Education Ministers and state representatives from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘My husband died in my arms’: Russian drone attacks on Ukrainians amount to crimes against humanity, UN investigators report
~ Hockey night in Belfast: How Canada’s sport could be bridging longtime sectarian divides
~ The Phoenician Scheme: a fun watch even though it’s the same journey in a different vehicle
~ Have sanctions against Russia backfired? What apartheid-era South Africa tells us about who may be profiting
~ From soil to slugs to songbirds – how plastic is moving through ecosystems
~ Why Islamic State is expanding its operations in north-eastern Nigeria
~ What is AI slop? Why you are seeing more fake photos and videos in your social media feeds
~ Anxious over AI? One way to cope is by building your uniquely human skills
~ Media groups call for repeal of Samoa’s defamation law
~ Want an advanced AI assistant? Prepare for them to be all up in your business
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter