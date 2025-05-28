Tolerance.ca
What a 120-year-old research station is telling us about the warming of the sea around the UK

By Tim Smyth, Head of Group: Marine Processes and Observations, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
A marine heatwave has been building in the ocean surrounding the UK during an exceptionally warm and dry spring. In other words, the sea surface temperature has been within the top 10% of records for each day of the year since at least the beginning of 2025.

How can we know the temperature of the sea surface over such a large area? Throughout April and May 2025, scientists have been able to map and monitor the seas surrounding the UK via satellites, buoys and other floating devices,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
