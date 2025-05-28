Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian and Kenyan farmers can be first step to making rural mini grids more profitable and affordable

By Temilade Sesan, Lecturer & Researcher, University of Ibadan
Lucy H. Baker, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Geography, The Open University
Mini grid electricity can make rural agribusinesses in Nigeria and Kenya more productive. Their electricity payments could help deliver power to rural homes too.The Conversation


