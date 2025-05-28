Do biases affect assessment in kindergarten? Educators discuss strategies for mitigation
By Natalie Spadafora, Research Associate, Offord Centre for Child Studies, McMaster University
Magdalena Janus, Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Results of a study suggest policy improvements are needed to provide educators with strategies to reduce bias around race, gender and socioeconomic status.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 28, 2025