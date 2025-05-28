Tolerance.ca
European Commission Endorses Exporting Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Officers from the German Federal Police take a man on a deportation flight to Pakistan. Frankfurt, February 25, 2025. © 2025 Boris Roessler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo The European Commission has published a proposal that would allow EU member states to send asylum seekers to countries with which they have no connection, on the basis of procedures with limited safeguards and illusory promises of respect for human rights. Applied systematically, this could eviscerate the right to asylum in the European Union.The May 20 proposal stretches the dubious logic of…


