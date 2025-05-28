Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When Elvis and Ella were pressed onto X-rays – the subversive legacy of Soviet ‘bone music’

By Richard Gunderman, Chancellor's Professor of Medicine, Liberal Arts, and Philanthropy, Indiana University
The bizarre, homemade technology became a way to skirt censors in the Soviet Union – and even played an indirect role in its dissolution.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
