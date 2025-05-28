Trump wants to cut funding to sanctuary cities and towns – but they don’t actually violate federal law
By Benjamin Gonzalez O'Brien, Associate Professor of Political Science, San Diego State University
Loren Collingwood, Associate Professor of political science, University of New Mexico
There’s no one set legal definition for sanctuary cities and other places with these policies. But they often limit local coordination with federal immigration authorities.
- Wednesday, May 28, 2025