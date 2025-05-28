Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chronic stress contributes to cognitive decline and dementia risk – 2 healthy-aging experts explain what you can do about it

By Jennifer E. Graham-Engeland, Professor of Biobehavioral Health, Penn State
Martin J. Sliwinski, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Penn State
The probability of any American having dementia in their lifetime may be far greater than previously thought. For instance, a 2025 study that tracked a large sample of American adults across more than three decades found that their average likelihood of developing dementia between ages 55 to 95 was 42%, and that figure was even higher among women, Black adults and those with genetic risk.

Now, a great deal of attention is being paid to how…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
