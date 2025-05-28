Tolerance.ca
Beyond Political Crisis: Building a Rights-Based Future in South Korea

By Amnesty International
By Boram Jang, East Asia Researcher at Amnesty International On December 3, 2024, in an extraordinary and alarming move, South Korea’s then-President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law. Although martial law was reversed within hours by the National Assembly, the damage to public trust in the presidency was profound. In the aftermath of that night, thousands […] The post Beyond Political Crisis: Building a Rights-Based Future in South Korea appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


