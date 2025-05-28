Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has elected its youngest senator. With Gen Z wielding more political power, is it a sign of things to come?

By Philippa Collin, Professor of Political Sociology, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
21-year-old Charlotte Walker has made history. With huge challenges facing young people, better youth representation in politics is just what we need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
