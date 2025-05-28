Tolerance.ca
South Korea: New Reform Party Addresses Rights Questions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Officials demonstrate ballot counting during a simulation of election procedures for the presidential election at South Korea's National Election Commission in Gwacheon, April 10, 2025. © 2025 Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Seoul) – South Korea’s New Reform Party responded to a Human Rights Watch questionnaire on key human rights issues facing the South Korean people, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch prepared the questionnaire to provide the three major political parties an opportunity to publicly express their views…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
