Human Rights Observatory

Is Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian civilians ‘crazy’? It’s more a sign of impatience

By Mark Edele, Hansen Professor in History and Deputy Dean, The University of Melbourne
An air war on civilians is the only means Putin currently has to pressure Ukraine. But history shows this tactic rarely ends wars.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
