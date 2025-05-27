Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestine: Hamas security services must stop targeting protesters in reprisal and respect freedom of peaceful assembly in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Authorities in the occupied Gaza Strip must respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression and cease the ongoing repression of protesters, Amnesty International said today.   Over the past two months, the organization has documented a disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation and harassment, including interrogations and beatings by Hamas-run security forces against individuals […] The post Palestine: Hamas security services must stop targeting protesters in reprisal and respect freedom of peaceful assembly in Gaza  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
