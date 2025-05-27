‘Chaotic, sometimes dangerous places’ – why successful rehab for prisoners on remand will be hard to achieve
By Devon Polaschek, Professor of Psychology/Security and Crime Science, University of Waikato
Simon Davies, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nearly half of New Zealand’s prison population is on remand. But these units are not suitable for successful rehabilitation, and most people are not eligible anyway.
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025