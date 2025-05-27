Discovering new NZ music in the streaming age is getting harder – what’s the future for local artists?
By Oli Wilson, Professor & Associate Dean Research, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Catherine Hoad, Senior Lecturer in Critical Popular Music Studies, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Dave Carter, Associate Professor, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Jesse Austin-Stewart, Lecturer, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Streaming and social media have transformed the way we discover music. But algorithms and programming formats mean local artists are disappearing in the global mix.
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025