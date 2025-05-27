Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ongoing deforestation is rooted in colonialism and its management practices

By Justine Loizeau, Postdoctoral research fellow in sustainability and organization, Aalto University
Antoine Fabre, Maitre de Conférences en Sciences de Gestion, Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
Clément Boyer, Doctorant à la Chaire Comptabilité Écologique, Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
Pierre Labardin, Professeur des Universités, IAE La Rochelle
The world’s remaining great primary forests, including those in Borneo, the Amazon and the Congo basin, are still threatened by deforestation. This harmful practice often has colonial origins.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
