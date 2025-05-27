Tolerance.ca
James Bradley’s thrilling, unsettling crime novel is set in a flooded Sydney in 2050

By Catherine McKinnon, Deputy Head—School of the Arts, English and Media, University of Wollongong
Landfall is a haunting and propulsive crime novel, set in 2050s Sydney, that weighs the value of a human life on an ecologically ravaged planet.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
