Girls with painful periods are twice as likely as their peers to have symptoms of anxiety or depression
By Subhadra Evans, Associate Professor, Psychology, Deakin University
Antonina Mikocka-Walus, Professor in Health Psychology, Deakin University
Marilla L. Druitt, Affiliate Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
A new study found adolescents with period pain had higher levels of psychological distress as young adults, even after accounting for earlier mental health issues.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025