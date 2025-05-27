Tolerance.ca
Girls with painful periods are twice as likely as their peers to have symptoms of anxiety or depression

By Subhadra Evans, Associate Professor, Psychology, Deakin University
Antonina Mikocka-Walus, Professor in Health Psychology, Deakin University
Marilla L. Druitt, Affiliate Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
A new study found adolescents with period pain had higher levels of psychological distress as young adults, even after accounting for earlier mental health issues.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
