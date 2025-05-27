Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Moves to Weaken Controls on ‘Super-Toxics’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from a plant in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, October 18, 2023. © 2023 Eli Reed for Human Rights Watch Last week, the United States Congress passed a sweeping rollback of crucial pollution control standards. The resolution cancels a Biden-era rule guaranteeing continued emissions controls on facilities emitting substantial amounts of seven “super-toxics,” including lead compounds, arsenic, mercury, and benzene. If signed into law by President Donald Trump, this move will likely cause substantial harm to the health of people in vulnerable communities and set…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Discovering new NZ music in the streaming age is getting harder – what’s the future for local artists?
~ Uninformed comments on autism are resonant of dangerous ideas about eugenics
~ How ongoing deforestation is rooted in colonialism and its management practices
~ AI models might be drawn to ‘spiritual bliss’. Then again, they might just talk like hippies
~ James Bradley’s thrilling, unsettling crime novel is set in a flooded Sydney in 2050
~ One couple, two apartments, different surnames for the children: how ‘two places to stay’ is shaping families in China
~ From surprise platypus to wandering cane toads, here’s what we found hiding in NSW estuaries
~ Girls with painful periods are twice as likely as their peers to have symptoms of anxiety or depression
~ ‘No support, no housing, no job’ – the vicious cycle pushing more women into prison
~ The ‘3 day guarantee’ for childcare starts next year. The challenge could be finding quality care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter