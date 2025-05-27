Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Maduro consolidates hold on power as Venezuela’s opposition boycotts elections

By Begum Zorlu, ESRC Research Fellow in the Department of International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Venezuela’s ruling party romped to victory in regional and legislative elections on May 25, winning over 82% of votes cast for the national assembly. The government-controlled national electoral council said candidates for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won the race for governor in 23 out of the country’s 24 states.

These elections saw a turnout


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
