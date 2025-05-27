Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regulating AI seems like an impossible task, but ethically and economically, it’s a vital one

By Jun Du, Professor of Economics, Centre Director of Centre for Business Prosperity (CBP), Aston University
Cher Li, Professor of Economics, Aston University
Xingyi Liu, Lecturer of Economics, Aston University
AI has already transformed industries and the way the world works. And its development has been so rapid that it can be hard to keep up. This means that those responsible for dealing with AI’s impact on issues such as safety, privacy and ethics must be equally speedy.

But regulating such a fast-moving and complex sector is extremely difficult.

At a summit in France in February 2025, world leaders struggled to agree on how to govern AI in a way that would be “safe, secure and trustworthy”. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
