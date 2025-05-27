Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada has a chance to lead on AI policy and data governance at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit

By E. Richard Gold, Professor of intellectual property and innovation, Faculty of Law and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
Cristina Vanberghen, Prof. Dr. and Senior Expert, European Commission, Member, Center for Intellectual Property Policy at the Faculty of Law, McGill University, European University Institute
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming sectors from health care to climate science. But amid the global scramble to lead this technological revolution, one truth is becoming clearer: data, its platforms and its circulations, have become critical infrastructure. And Canada, poised to host this year’s G7 Leaders Summit, has a rare opportunity to shape the rules that will govern AI globally.

Under…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maduro consolidates hold on power as Venezuela’s opposition boycotts elections
~ Nature writing can feed the myth of the outside as a cure – but my own work has helped me reframe my illness
~ Regulating AI seems like an impossible task, but ethically and economically, it’s a vital one
~ Borders and orders: How settler-government occupations violate Kashmiri sovereignty
~ Trump’s West Point speech brought partisanship to the home of the US military − 3 essential reads
~ Crop diversification is crucial to Canadian resilience in a changing world
~ Iran: Execution Spree Continues Unabated
~ IDF firing ‘warning shots’ near diplomats sets an unacceptable precedent in international relations
~ Why Alberta’s push for independence pales in comparison to Scotland’s in 2014
~ Europeans are concerned that the US will withdraw support from NATO. They are right to worry − Americans should, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter