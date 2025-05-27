Canada has a chance to lead on AI policy and data governance at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit
By E. Richard Gold, Professor of intellectual property and innovation, Faculty of Law and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
Cristina Vanberghen, Prof. Dr. and Senior Expert, European Commission, Member, Center for Intellectual Property Policy at the Faculty of Law, McGill University, European University Institute
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming sectors from health care to climate science. But amid the global scramble to lead this technological revolution, one truth is becoming clearer: data, its platforms and its circulations, have become critical infrastructure. And Canada, poised to host this year’s G7 Leaders Summit, has a rare opportunity to shape the rules that will govern AI globally.
Under…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025