Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Execution Spree Continues Unabated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Shadows of an Iranian policeman and a noose are seen on the ground before an execution in Pakdasht, south of Tehran, March 2005. © 2005 Reuters (Beirut) – Iranian authorities are carrying out a horrific execution spree, with at least 113 reported executions in the first 25 days of May 2025 alone, Human Rights Watch said today. The international community should urgently press Iran’s authorities to halt all executions, including those of several political prisoners who are at imminent risk. According to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based nongovernmental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
