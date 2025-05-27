Managing forests and other ecosystems under rising threats requires thinking across wide-ranging scenarios
By Kyra Clark-Wolf, Research Scientist in Ecological Transformation, University of Colorado Boulder
Brian W. Miller, Research Ecologist, U.S. Geological Survey
Imtiaz Rangwala, Research Scientist in Climate, Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Park and forest managers can’t rely on the past any longer to understand future risks. Fires, pests and climate change are changing the game.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025